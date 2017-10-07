At least 14 dead, 15 hurt as coach hits van in Mastung

QUETTA: At least 14 people were killed and 15 others wounded when a passenger coach collided head-on with a van in Dasht area of Mastung district on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that the bodies and the injured had been shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta, where condition of some of the wounded are said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed deep grief over the loss of innocent lives in the unfortunate road accident.