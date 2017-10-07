Sat October 07, 2017
October 7, 2017

PM Abbasi to inaugurate gas plant in Kandhkot today

PADIDAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit  Kandhkot to inaugurate a gas plant today.

The gas plant has been constructed by the Pakistan Petroleum.

After inaugurating the gas plant, the prime minister will leave for New Jatoi, where he will address a public meeting, for which 6,000 chairs have been arranged.

The local administration has made strict security measures for the PM’s visit.

