PM Abbasi to inaugurate gas plant in Kandhkot today

PADIDAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Kandhkot to inaugurate a gas plant today.
The gas plant has been constructed by the Pakistan Petroleum.
After inaugurating the gas plant, the prime minister will leave for New Jatoi, where he will address a public meeting, for which 6,000 chairs have been arranged.
The local administration has made strict security measures for the PM’s visit.
