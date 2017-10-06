Fri October 06, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

COAS visits family of Lt Col Amer Wahid Shaheed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the family  of Lieutenant Colonel  Amer Wahid Shaheed (martyred) at Lahore, who  embraced martyrdom near Panjgur, Balochistan  on 4 September in a terrorist attack. The Army Chief condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha. He said that the supreme sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste, ISPR statement said.

According to Pak Army media wing, ISPR, General Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan's fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability, adding that supreme sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste.

Earlier on Friday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Military Academy Kakul in Abbottabad, where he was briefed on various functional aspects of Academy for grooming and professional upbringing of the cadets.

