Even thinking of amending the finality of Prophethood clause is a sin: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that even thinking of amending the finality of Prophethood clause is a sin.

While addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said: “even thinking of amending this law is kufr”.

The interior minister said: “We are all Muslims. The finality of Prophethood is our part of our faith”.

He said that it was alleged the clause was removed from the newly passed act which is not true as some people are using this to sow seeds to hatred in the society.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is a diverse country and the diversity makes it beautiful. The country is just like a bouquet of different flowers.

The National Assembly on October 5, unanimously passed amendments to the Election Bill 2017, restoring Khatm-i-Naboowat (finality of Prophethood) declaration required to be signed by public office holders to its original form.

The controversy had arisen when the ruling party had passed amendments to the election law earlier this week, with opposition parties claiming the bill moved by the government had also changed the contents of a form regarding belief in Khatm-i-Naboowat (finality of Prophethood), which is required to be signed by public office holders and election candidates.

The amendments passed were agreed upon by members of parliamentary parties after NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had accepted the government had made a 'clerical error' and invited them to discuss the matter in his chambers.

During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders agreed to restore the declaration to the original form it was in before the National Assembly passed the Elections Bill 2017 on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Siraj-ul-Haq on Thursday flanked Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement over the clause on the finality of Prophethood in the elections act and said whichever minister intended to make the amendment should be dismissed from the cabinet.