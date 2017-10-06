Locations where women targeted by ‘knife attacker’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Fear has gripped the residents of Karachi particularly Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal despite arrest of more than a dozen suspects since past two weeks after reports of a ‘knife attacker’ targeting women in the area.

Mushtaq Maher, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, on Thursday said that 16 suspects had been arrested in relation to the knife attacks on women in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The law enforcement agencies are of the opinion that all the attacks were carried out by a single person. However, the officials are yet to make a comment on the motive behind the assaults.

Key Locations Where Knife Attacks Took Place

In light of the CCTV footage, police revealed that the assailant on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet, using sharp objects like paper cutter and knife to carry out attacks on women.

Sindh government has announced prize money of Rs0.5 million for anyone who provides the law enforcement agencies any information with regard to the identity of the attacker.

Police sources told The News that the pictures taken from a CCTV footage showed the knife attacker on the bike appeared to be a thin man aged 20 to 29 years. Police said that the suspect’s height ranged from 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inch.

Police have found no clue so far about the motive and identity of the key attacker, who is still at large.

The recent attacks are carried out in Dalmia, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA Chowrangi near Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology. Previously these knife attacks were restricted to Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.