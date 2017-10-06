Fri October 06, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

PPP to celebrate its founding day Golden jubilee on Nov 30

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that golden jubilee of Foundation Day (Youm-e-Tasees) of PPP will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and Jiyala fervor on November 30.

A meeting was held at Bilawal House Friday to discuss the programme and its preparations to observe the day, when Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had founded the PPP 50 years ago.

Meeting was attended by Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Sherry Rehman and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and General Secretary PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP leaders, workers and Jiyalas will reiterate their commitment, conviction and allegiance to the Party and its ideology for a peaceful, prosperous, egalitarian and democratic Pakistan on the golden jubilee celebrations.

