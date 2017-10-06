Pakistani fireman imparts free education to street children

ISLAMABAD: Firefighter by profession, Muhammad Ayub has been imparting free education to the poor children for about thirty years now.

After a tiring day at work, Muhammad Ayub cycles to a park near the Parliament House every day to teach children from nearby slums.

Narrating the story of how his journey began, Muhammad Ayub shared that the first time this idea struck him it was when he saw a boy washing cars. Upon inquiring, the boy told Ayub that he is forced to work as his family is extremely poor. Ayub in an instant then decided to teach the boy. He kept teaching children and within a week the number of his students reached 50.

With the help of his former students and friends, Ayub now teaches around 200 underprivileged children.

“If we want Pakistan to prosper, teach one word to a child every day; your sisters and brothers, neighbours, wherever the illiterate are. Help them, so our country can prosper”, said Ayub.

Master Ayub aspires to build a real school some day and wishes that his students also serve the people like him one day.