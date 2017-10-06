Now govt. employees’ children to go to public schools in Sindh: Minister

KARACHI: Children of government employees will now also go to public schools instead of private and the provincial government was mulling over to bring bill in Sindh Assembly regarding it.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Friday during his visit to private educational institution.

Dahar said Sindh government is going to take important decision for improving educational system in the province under which the children of government employees will now go to public schools instead of private one.

The minister went on to say government was deliberating on the law regarding educating children in public schools and a draft bill will be brought in the Sindh Asembly soon.