Interior minister urges religious leaders to denounce fatwas on social media

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said it was not the right of any individual to issue decree and declare any person non-Muslim or to do politics in the name of religion, calling on the religious leaders to condemn people issuing fatwas on social media.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said only the state has the right to declare Jihad in an Islamic country and no citizen has the right to call for killing of other citizens.

He stressed for strengthening unity among all ranks to completely efface the menace of terrorism from the country.

Speaking about suicide blast at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif in Balochistan, he stressed the need for showing complete solidarity and unity to fight the war against terrorism and called upon political parties to join hands to defeat enemies of the country.

During the last four years, Pakistan had achieved significant successes in the war against the terrorism, he said and added some elements were entering from across the border and hitting the soft targets in the country.

"Such cowardly attacks cannot create fear and defeat the people.

Our enemy is not familiar that these attacks would further enhance courage and determination of people," he said.

The minister said during the last four years, the government had successfully launched operations 'Zarb-e-Azb' and 'Rudd ul Fasaad' which helped to stamp out terrorism from the country.

The Minister said eradication of terrorism from the country was a prerequisite for prosperity and development of the country.

About the finality of the prophethood, he said that text of nomination papers in the Elections bill 2017 had been restored to its original shape.

Finality of prophethood cannot be comprised by the Muslims", he added.

He also appreciated the gesture, shown by the all political parties for consensus to bring the nomination papers to its original format.

Ahsan Iqbal said, the Constitution is based on Islamic teachings.

"It has been enshrined in the Constitution that no law can be enacted against the spirits of the Islam tenets", he added. Web Desk/ Associated Press of Pakistan