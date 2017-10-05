Nawaz arrives in London to meet ailing wife

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived in London to spend time with his ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier, Nawaz boarded from Allama Iqbal International Airport for London at 11am via Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-757, however, the flight was delayed for one hour.

According to aviation sources, the flight returned to the runway as the health of two female passengers suddenly deteriorated.

Mr Sharif’s sons, Hussain and Hasan, daughters Maryam Nawaz are in London where his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is receiving treatment for throat cancer.

The former prime minister's PIA ticket has a return date of January 4, 2018. Whereas, Nawaz Sharif's indictment in NAB references is still pending and the accountability court will resume the hearing on Monday (October 9).

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan and son-in- law Muhammad Safdar and summoned them for the next hearing.The former prime minister appeared before the accountability court on October 02.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif on July 28 in the Panama Papers case and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file corruption and money laundering charges against members of Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.