Admiral Zakaullah pays farewell call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI (M) Thursday paid farewell call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister’s Office.
The Prime Minister appreciated long meritorious services of the outgoing Naval Chief rendered in the defence of the country.
The Prime Minister expressed best wishes for his future life.
