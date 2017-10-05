Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Admiral Zakaullah pays farewell call on PM

Admiral Zakaullah pays farewell call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI (M) Thursday paid farewell call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister appreciated long meritorious services of the outgoing Naval Chief rendered in the defence of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed best wishes for his future life.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

OIC raises voice over Indian HR violation in occupied Kashmir

OIC raises voice over Indian HR violation in occupied Kashmir
Thunder, Red Arrows present stunning aerobatic display in Karachi

Thunder, Red Arrows present stunning aerobatic display in Karachi
SECP holds back Tareen’s probe draft, says Daniyal Aziz

SECP holds back Tareen’s probe draft, says Daniyal Aziz
18 martyred, over 35 wounded in suicide blast at Jhal Magsi

18 martyred, over 35 wounded in suicide blast at Jhal Magsi
Load More load more