Thu October 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

India’s role in US’s Afghan policy unacceptable, Asif tells Tillerson

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said he had conveyed to the US that India’s role in its new Afghan policy is unacceptable to Pakistan.

Speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada, the anchor of Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Asif said he informed his US counterpart Tillerson that Pakistan had fulfilled its responsibilities in the war on terror.

Denying presence of terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, the foreign minister said: “if anyone has evidence in this connection, do share with us.”

Tillerson had assured that Pakistan’s interests and concerns would be protected in the US policy on South Asia, said Asif, who held a meeting with US Secretary of State at his office on Wednesday morning.

Asif is also scheduled to meet US National Security Adviser Gen H.R. McMaster today (Thursday).

