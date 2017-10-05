Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Outgoing Chinese ambassador receives Hilal-e-Pakistan

Outgoing Chinese ambassador receives Hilal-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday honored Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong with Hilal-e-Pakistan, civil award, for his services to bring both the countries closer.

The award was given at ceremony attended by top civil and military officials. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the ceremony.

Sun Weidong last month paid farewell calls to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In his meeting with Ayaz Sadiq he said during his stay in Pakistan, he has found Pakistanis friendly, peace-loving and resilient who have withstood the test of time.

He assured Speaker that he would keep on portraying true image of Pakistan during his next diplomatic assignment.

During his meeting with the army chief, the ambassador  acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between two friendly countries. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

FC take parliament’s security over

FC take parliament’s security over
India’s role in US’s Afghan policy unacceptable, Asif tells Tillerson

India’s role in US’s Afghan policy unacceptable, Asif tells Tillerson
Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

Nawaz Sharif leaves for London
World Teachers’ Day being celebrated today

World Teachers’ Day being celebrated today
Load More load more