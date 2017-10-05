Outgoing Chinese ambassador receives Hilal-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday honored Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong with Hilal-e-Pakistan, civil award, for his services to bring both the countries closer.

The award was given at ceremony attended by top civil and military officials. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the ceremony.

Sun Weidong last month paid farewell calls to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In his meeting with Ayaz Sadiq he said during his stay in Pakistan, he has found Pakistanis friendly, peace-loving and resilient who have withstood the test of time.

He assured Speaker that he would keep on portraying true image of Pakistan during his next diplomatic assignment.

During his meeting with the army chief, the ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between two friendly countries.