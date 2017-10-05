Thu October 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

World Teachers’ Day being celebrated today

The World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated in Pakistan and all over the world today.

The day is celebrated every year on October 5 to pay tribute and highlight the importance of teachers in a society.

Events and protests are being held in countries across the world to mark the day.

Considered as spiritual father a teacher plays an important part in nourishing a child’s brain.

Where parents are responsible for the upbringing of children, teachers play a vital role in helping them use their knowledge and imply them to become valuable citizens of the society.

Considering their significance, the Sindh Education Department has determined grades and incentives for teachers to give them their deserved value.

Teacher is the most important person in the educational domain and deserves appreciation on this Teachers’ Day.

 

