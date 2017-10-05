Nawaz to leave for London today

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London today (Thursday) to see his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

As per details, Nawaz Sharif will leave for UK to see Begum Kulsoom who is receiving treatment for throat cancer. He is set to leave today at 11:00 am via PIA flight PK757 from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

Mr Sharif’s sons, Hussain and Hasan, daughters Maryam Nawaz and Asma are already attending to Kulsoom Nawaz in London.

It is to mention here that Sharif appeared before the accountability court on October 02 in NAB references. The indictment is still pending and it would be discussed at the next hearing on Monday (October 9).

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Sharif’s daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan and son-in- law Muhammad Safdar and summoned them for the next hearing.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif on July 28 in the Panama Papers case and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file corruption and money laundering charges against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.