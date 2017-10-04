Dragons come out on streets of Hong Kong

A dragon dance parade became the center of attraction during the Mid Autumn Festival in Hong Kong. Hundreds of people came out in the streets to welcome dozens of dancing dragons.

More than three performers with their 70 meters long dragons not only patrolled but also danced in streets.

They gave stunning performances using the wooden tree barks fitted on the heads of dragons that emitted flames of fire from them.

Performers congratulated attendees on the commencement of the traditional festival.

Great number of people became a part of this unique parade and enjoyed Mid Autumn Festival to the fullest.