Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Videos

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dragons come out on streets of Hong Kong

A dragon dance parade became the center of attraction during the Mid Autumn Festival in Hong Kong. Hundreds of people came out in the streets to welcome dozens of dancing dragons.

More than three performers with their 70 meters long dragons not only patrolled but also danced in streets.

They gave stunning performances using the wooden tree barks fitted on the heads of dragons that emitted flames of fire from them.

Performers congratulated attendees on the commencement of the traditional festival.

Great number of people became a part of this unique parade and enjoyed Mid Autumn Festival to the fullest.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Videos

Off-grid micro-cabin, instantly ready on land or water

Off-grid micro-cabin, instantly ready on land or water
Nearly 2,000 years old salt mine turns into theme park

Nearly 2,000 years old salt mine turns into theme park
Yoga classes inside Dubai shopping mall’s aquarium

Yoga classes inside Dubai shopping mall’s aquarium
Volunteers in action to rescue animals from volcano threats in Indonesia

Volunteers in action to rescue animals from volcano threats in Indonesia
Load More load more