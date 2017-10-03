Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

PAT challenges Election Bill 2017 in LHC

PAT challenges Election Bill 2017 in LHC
Read More

Nawaz's re-election as party head: Election Bill 2017 to be tabled in NA on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The government would table the amended Election Bill 2017, which was passed by the...

Read More
Advertisement

Law minister clarifies controversy regarding Khatam-e-Naboowat in election law

Law minister clarifies controversy regarding Khatam-e-Naboowat in election law

ISLAMABAD: The ministers on Tuesday tried to clarify the controversy about Finality of Prophet-hood (Khatam-e-Nabuwat) which was created by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed of Awami Muslim League during passage of the Election Bill 2017

The AML chief had alleged that the government was removing a clause about Khatam-e-Nabuwat from the nomination paper in the Elections Bill 2017.

Speaking to media in a press conference with Anoushey Rehman, Law Minister Zahid Hamid explained that government did not remove Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause from the bill passed by the house a day earlier. “We can’t even think of doing so,” they said.

“The National Assembly has passed a new law regarding elections after 40 years,” law minister said. “Election Act has been passed by the current government and eight election related rules have been amalgamated and reformed.”

Anoushey Rehman added that members of the parliaments are wise and won’t be dictated. Questioning Aitzaz Ahsan, she asked who has whispered in his ear to make it controversial when the relevant parliamentary bodies had approved the draft bill.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Soldier embraces martyrdom in cross border fire from Afghanistan

Soldier embraces martyrdom in cross border fire from Afghanistan
Inquiry into deployment of Rangers completed: Ahsan Iqbal

Inquiry into deployment of Rangers completed: Ahsan Iqbal
Karachi University Professor goes missing

Karachi University Professor goes missing
‘Special’ Corps Commanders Conference discusses security matters

‘Special’ Corps Commanders Conference discusses security matters
Load More load more