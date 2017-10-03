Law minister clarifies controversy regarding Khatam-e-Naboowat in election law

ISLAMABAD: The ministers on Tuesday tried to clarify the controversy about Finality of Prophet-hood (Khatam-e-Nabuwat) which was created by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed of Awami Muslim League during passage of the Election Bill 2017

The AML chief had alleged that the government was removing a clause about Khatam-e-Nabuwat from the nomination paper in the Elections Bill 2017.

Speaking to media in a press conference with Anoushey Rehman, Law Minister Zahid Hamid explained that government did not remove Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause from the bill passed by the house a day earlier. “We can’t even think of doing so,” they said.

“The National Assembly has passed a new law regarding elections after 40 years,” law minister said. “Election Act has been passed by the current government and eight election related rules have been amalgamated and reformed.”

Anoushey Rehman added that members of the parliaments are wise and won’t be dictated. Questioning Aitzaz Ahsan, she asked who has whispered in his ear to make it controversial when the relevant parliamentary bodies had approved the draft bill.