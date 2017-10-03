Inquiry into deployment of Rangers completed: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that administrative inquiry in deployment of Rangers around Accountability Court during hearing of graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, has been completed.

Speaking in Geo News programme “Capital Talk” with anchor Hamir Mir, Ahsan Iqbal said, “The matter has also been taken up with DG Rangers.”

“We do not want rift among the institution,” he added.

Ahsan went on to say he stick to his word about resignation.

Ahsan Iqbal aptly remarked that this is not a banana republic but a democratic, constitutional country, and asked the Islamabad administration to give him in writing how the Rangers took over. “I will step down if the rule didn’t become clear about what the writ of the state and the civil administration is. Whose orders the paramilitary force was following when the interior ministry did not issue any such direction that it was enforcing. There will be one law here and one government and two states cannot function within one state,” he angrily commented.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other cabinet members were denied entry into the accountability court on the eve of hearing of graft cases filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

Controversy surrounded the deployment of Rangers as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had dismissed the request of deploying paramilitary force.

Earlier, the accountability court judge, Muhammad Bashir had also cleared that he had not called Rangers to the court premises.

Secretary Interior has launched investigating into the matter.

According to DC Office sources, SSP Islamabad had sent a letter to District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner for the placement of Rangers at the accountability court.

DC office’s sources said that the letter from SSP Islamabad was received by the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate however, no further action was taken.

According to the text of the letter, Rangers deployment was sought at the Judicial Complex G-11 seeking law and order situation.

Sources added as per the rules, decision for the deployment of forces is to be taken by Deputy Commissioner.