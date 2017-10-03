Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Karachi University Professor goes missing

Karachi University Professor goes missing

KARACHI: University of Karachi teacher, Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail has gone missing, his family said.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail is Professor at the Islamic Studies (Usool-e-Din) department at the varsity.

According to his family, a few days back some unidentified men arrived at the residence of Dr Ismail at the night and took him forcibly with them.

Security Adviser KU informed that Muhammad Ismail’s spouse reported about the disappearance of the professor few days ago.

Despite knowing about the sudden disappearance of the professor, KU administration remained silent for 15 days.

University’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Ajmal Khan also refused to speak on the matter.

It may be noted here that last month officials of an intelligence agency took three people in custody from university’s staff colony. They were not residents of the staff colony and action was taken on the information provided by culprit Danish of Ansar-ul-Shariah.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

‘Special’ Corps Commanders Conference discusses security matters

‘Special’ Corps Commanders Conference discusses security matters
Red Arrows aerobatics display in Karachi on 05 Oct

Red Arrows aerobatics display in Karachi on 05 Oct
Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi new naval chief

Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi new naval chief
Khursheed Shah calls for inquiry against PTI, MQM

Khursheed Shah calls for inquiry against PTI, MQM
Load More load more