Nearly 2,000 years old salt mine turns into theme park

Nearly 2,000 years old salt mine in Romania has been converted into a recreational park.

According to the British media, Salina Turda salt mine lies 400 feet below the Romanian countryside and was one of the oldest salt mines in the world.

The mine is now converted into a theme park, to entertain people. The underground theme park is equipped with an amphitheater, Ferris wheel, mini golf course, and a lake complete with rowboats.

Salina Turda excavated over 3 billion tons of salt before mining stopped in 1932. Since then, the underground hub has lived many lives, serving as everything from a cheese storage facility to a bomb shelter.