Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi new naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been appointed as new naval chief and will take charge on 07th October after being promoted to the rank of four star admiral.

President Mamnoon Hussain approved the appointment on Tuesday on the advice of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, NI(M) shall complete his tenure on 06th October 2017 after commanding the navy for three years.