Tue October 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Khursheed Shah calls for inquiry against PTI, MQM

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah on Tuesday called for an inquiry into the role pf Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in approval of Election Refors bill in the Senate.

Speaking to media in his chamber, he strongly criticized both the parties and claimed that the PTI and the MQM staged protest in the Senate on Monday in order to hide their “mistake”.

 He said law was amended to elect a certain person as party president.

Khursheed Shah said the PTI and the MQM  have not  suggested  names for the next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)  despite being contacted repeatedly.

“I can’t wait, if they are not willing to give names,” said he.

The opposition leader said the NAB chairman would be appointed by October 8. The PPP stalwart said he would exchange names for the new head of anti-corruption watchdog with prime minister during a meeting today.
   

 

