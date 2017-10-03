Tue October 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Asif leaves on three-day visit to US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday left on a three-day visit to the US .

The foreign minister, during the visit, will hold meetings with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General H.R.McMaste and discuss bilateral relations and situation in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

The US’s new policy on South Asia will also come under deliberation.

The foreign minister will also address a gathering at the US Institute of Peace (USIP), Washington, on Pak-US relations on Oct 5.

The bilateral visits of Pakistani and American diplomats were scheduled during the recent of visit of PM Abbasi to the US.

