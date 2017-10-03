COAS summons key Corps Commanders Conference today

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned an important Corps Commanders Conference today (Tuesday) to review the regional security situation and Indian ceasefire violation across LOC.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa will chair the Corps Commanders Conference during which important matters will be discussed.

The conference will also review the army chief’s visit to Kabul and discucss its details. Sources told that the Indian military unprovoked shelling to target civilians and innocent Kashmiris will also come under discussion.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has held one-on-one meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace, Kabul, where both sides reviewed the prevailing security environment in the region and the state of bilateral relationship.

Issues related to long-term peace, cooperation against the shared threats, coordination between respective counter-terrorism campaigns to restrict space for non-state actors, intelligence sharing, trade and commerce, and people-to-people contacts were also discussed.