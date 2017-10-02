Allama Iqbal University launches free program for transgender community

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU ) has inaugurated a programme to deliver free education to transgenders of the society in an attempt to lift the stigma attached to this marginalised section of the society.

AIOU is known for uplifting of marginalized sections of the society.

AIOU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, in a comment said, “We have decided to launch a programme for the amelioration of transgender people of Pakistan. Through this programme, we hope to return their long-lost self-respect and dignity to them and make them responsible citizens of the society.”

“We have received a positive response from the community and have already started receiving applications for the programme,” the VC said.

He also informed that AIOU has been providing free education from matriculation to PhD level to handicapped, visually impaired students and even jail inmates. The students are provided with computerized facilities to aid their learning.

Other than this, 44 regional offices have been setup in the country, available for access by students all over the country.

Apart from this, programmes in Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Kharian and Thatta have been launched to educate girls who had been pulled out of school for various reasons. “Under this program in Thatta, 400 girls cleared grade-8 exams and 377 among them proceeded on to take the matriculation exams.” Added Dr Shahid Siddiqui.