Mon October 02, 2017
Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Volunteers in action to rescue animals from volcano threats in Indonesia

BALI: Volunteers have begun rescue operations to save animals from the volcano threats in the tourist island of Bali, Indonesia.

According to British Media, volunteers are risking their lives to rescue hundreds of animals left at the mercy of a rumbling volcano on the tourist island of Bali.

Animals being rescued include wild monkeys, cows, hens and local dogs.

These harmless living creatures are being relocated to temporary shelters where they are served proper food.

The owners of these animals also visit these shelters to see their pets.

According to spokesman of the Animal Aid Network, earthquakes are very common in this region and happen every day and sometimes every hour; therefore it is extremely important to relocate these animals to a safe place. 

