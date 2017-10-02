Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

PN cognizant of need for futuristic growth of maritime sector: Naval Chief

PN cognizant of need for futuristic growth of maritime sector: Naval Chief
Read More

Assistant Minister for Defence of Saudi Arabia visits Pakistan Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Abdullah Alayeesh, Assistant Minister for Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,...

Read More
Advertisement

Top Saudi military award for Pak naval chief

Top Saudi military award for Pak naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Naval chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has been conferred with top Saudi military medal by chief of Saudi military, a statement from the navy said Monday.

The naval chief was conferred with “King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence” by Chief of General Staff Royal Saudi Armed Forces, General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al-Bunyan in a ceremony held in Riyadh, it said.

CNS Zakaullah is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah S. Al-Sultan.

Upon his arrival at Royal Saudi Naval Forces Headquarter, Riyadh, Admiral Zakaullah was received by Saudi Naval chief. A smartly turned out contingent of RSNF clad in ceremonial dress, presented him Honour Guard.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Zakaullah inspecting Guard of Honour during his offical visit to Royal Saudi Naval Forces Headquarters .
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Zakaullah inspecting Guard of Honour during his offical visit to Royal Saudi Naval Forces Headquarters .

Thereafter, they held a meeting and discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean.

Commander RSNF highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by the force for maritime security and stability in the region.

Later, Admiral Zakaullah met with Saudi military chief General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al-Bunyan. During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were pondered upon.

General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al-Bunyan acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, based on strong defence foundations and historical ties and highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Admiral Zakaullah meeting with Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah S. Al-Sultan.
Admiral Zakaullah meeting with Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah S. Al-Sultan.

Highlighting the time tested and enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Admiral Zakaullah also looked forward to further enhancing the interaction between both countries in the diverse fields of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Money laundering case registered against MQM founder

Money laundering case registered against MQM founder
NAB reference: Dar challenges indictment in IHC

NAB reference: Dar challenges indictment in IHC
PML-N' amends party constitution, allows disqualified MP to head party

PML-N' amends party constitution, allows disqualified MP to head party
Accountability court judge says he didn’t call Rangers

Accountability court judge says he didn’t call Rangers
Load More load more