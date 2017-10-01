Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz’s re-election as party head: Amended Election Bill 2017 to be tabled in NA on Monday

Nawaz’s re-election as party head: Amended Election Bill 2017 to be tabled in NA on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The government would table the amended Election Bill 2017, which was passed by the Senate last month, in the National Assembly on Monday, paving way for the re-election of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid will introduce the bill, already passed in the Senate by a majorty vote on Sept 22, in the house.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq would phase-wise move the clauses, amended by the upper house, in the NA.

The amended clauses will require a simple majority to get approved in the house. However, the Speaker may ask for a vote count.

The members of the house may make further changes to the amended clauses of the bill. After approval from the NA, the Election Bill 2017 would be tabled in the joint session of the parliament.

After getting approved with a simple majority in the lower house, the bill would be sent to the president, whose assent will make it a law.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two more die of dengue in Peshawar

Two more die of dengue in Peshawar
Ashura processions and ceremonies in pictures

Ashura processions and ceremonies in pictures
Murad: extra-ordinary security steps taken due to Dr Mufaddal's presence in city

Murad: extra-ordinary security steps taken due to Dr Mufaddal's presence in city
Pakistan Army chief visits Kabul

Pakistan Army chief visits Kabul
Load More load more