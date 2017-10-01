DG Rangers attends funeral prayers of DSR martyred in cement factory blast

KARACHI: The funeral prayers for Rangers’s official, who had suffered burn injuries in a Rohri cement factory blast, was offered here at the headquarters of Sachal Rangers on Sunday.

Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral prayers of Deputy Superintendent of Rangers (DSR) Fayyaz Ahmed Kaimkhani, who had been under treatment at the PNS Shifa Hospital.

The body of Shaheed DSR would be dispatched to his native town Hathongo for burial.