Sat September 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

What was ‘ilzam’ in Panama, questions Maryam

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday questioned that what was an allegation against his father in the Panama case?

In her tweets, she said: “there was no allegation (ilzam)”.

Maryam said that had there been anything scandalous in it (Panama case), they wouldn't have to hide behind iqama.

She added that the former prime minister could have been disqualified on being Nawaz Sharif. “That could have been the most plausible excuse.”

