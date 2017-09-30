Sat September 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Video: China, Pakistan warplanes fly together

Joint air training exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces recently concluded in Urumqi, China.

During the joint training starting from Sept 7, different kinds of aircrafts from the two air forces such as Chinese J-11 fighter jets, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and Pakistani JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft participated in drills of air-to-air combat, close air support operation, air-to-ground attack and confrontational operation involving multiple arms of the air force.

Ministry of National Defence The People's Repulic of China also released video which shows both the air forces showing their skills.

