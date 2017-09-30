Mobile phone snatching on the rise in Karachi

Over 13,000 citizens of Karachi are reported to have become victims of mobile phone snatching in the first nine months of the current year, according to a report published in Daily Jang.

Due to lack of adequate security arrangements in the metropolis street crimes are on the rise.

According to data provided by Citizens Police Liasion Committee Head Office (CPLC), mobiles phones worth Rs 90 million have been snatched in different incidents of street crimes.

As many as 13,472 people were mugged for their mobile phones and cash in various incidents of street crimes in different parts of the city.

Some 8731 people had filed reports about mobile phone snatching During the same period year.

There are some areas in the city that have become a hot spot for such street crimes.