PTI's Naeemul Haq accuses Intelligence Bureau of spying on JIT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-I-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq on Thursday accused the Intelligence Bureau of spying on the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as the panel set up by the Supreme Court interrogated Hussain Nawaz, son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers revelations.

Talking to media, he said an ambulance was sent with surveillance equipment to spy to on the JIT.

He further claimed that he has learned through reliable sources that the government intends to appoint IB chief Aftab Sultan as next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded Intelligence Bureau chief resign immediately for what he said visiting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

The PTI chairman leveled serious allegations against the IB chief in a series of tweets, seeking explanation for Aftab Sultan’s visit at “taxpayer expense”.

“IB head must resign immediately. What was he doing visiting a disqualified PM in London over 4 days at taxpayer expense?,” he said.

The former cricket hero accused the civilian intelligence service of abetting Nawaz Sharif “by creating grounds for blackmailing his MNAs into falling in line.”