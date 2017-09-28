‘Legend’ Abid Sher Ali celebrates social media milestone with a badass picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Abdi Sher Ali, Minister of State for Power and President of the ruling party’s Youth Wing in Punjab, has reached 600,000 followers on Twitter.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader marked the social media milestone by posting a badass picture of himself and wrote “You might be following many Rascals but there is only one Legend with 600k Followers . Thank You All,” he wrote.
You might be following many Rascals but there is only one Legend with 600k Followers .— Abid Sher Ali (@AbidSherAlii) September 28, 2017
Thank You All pic.twitter.com/aKBjnV3TMC
Here are some reactions to his post.
Congratulations jnb ch abid sher ali pic.twitter.com/Ooi4DxokSl— (kAmBoh) (@Sweet_Pakistani) September 28, 2017
ببرشیر لیڈر چوہدری عابد شیر علی— Soban (@Soban32596786) September 28, 2017
or 600 k mn 99 percent n galiyan denay k liya follow kia hua hy..— Ali haider zaidi (@Aleehydersha1) September 28, 2017
tasveer charhany se leaderi main izafa ni hota positive kam karny se maqbooliyat hoti hy dear uneducated abid sher ali.— Khawar Ali Javed (@KhawarAliJaved1) September 28, 2017
