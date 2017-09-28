Thu September 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

‘Legend’ Abid Sher Ali celebrates social media milestone with a badass picture

Abdi Sher Ali,  Minister of State for Power and President of the ruling party’s Youth Wing in Punjab, has reached 600,000 followers on Twitter.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader marked the social media milestone by posting a badass picture of himself  and wrote  “You might be following many Rascals but there is only one Legend with 600k Followers . Thank You All,” he wrote. 

 

Here are some reactions to his post.

 

    Abid Sher Ali
    Pmln

    PTI
