Air Chief calls on Uzbek defence officials

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Uzbek Defence Minister Major General Abdusalom Azizov, A. Burhanov, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Commander Air Defence and Air Force of Uzbekistan at the Ministry of Defence in Tashkent.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest and regional issues including security situation in Afghanistan and it's fall out on neighbouring countries were discussed, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Uzbek leadership lauded PAF’s pivotal role in fighting the war against terrorism and expressed their desire to learn from PAF experiences.

They showed keen interest in Indigenization process of PAF.

The Air Chief offered various capacity building measures for UzAF.

He also offered military and flying training to their personnel at various PAF training institutions along with collaboration in aviation field for research and development.

The Air Chief also extended invitation to his counterpart to visit various PAF facilities in Pakistan.