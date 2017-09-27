Wed September 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

COAS inaugurates Army Public School & College in Swat

SWAT: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the Army Public School and College (APS&C) at Kanju Garrison, Swat Cantt, on Wednesday.

According to an ISPR statement, a state-of-the-art infrastructure with present capacity of 3,600 students, computer and science labs, auditorium and sports stadium is a gift from Pakistan Army for resilient people of Swat in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism.

While interacting with students, faculty, local elders and the administration, the COAS said that there is no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than providing quality education to our youth.

Local elders thanked the COAS for establishment of Swat Cantt and APS&C for them.

The Commander Peshawar Corps and GOC Malakand were also present on the occasion.

