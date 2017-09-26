Tue September 26, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Fire engulfs garments factory in North Karachi

KARACHI: More than dozens firefighters have been making hectic efforts to extinguish a blaze which broke out at a garment factory in North Karachi on the late hours of Tuesday.

As per details, more than six tenders are engaged to  douse the fire on the site, along with one snorkel.

According to fire brigade officials, all the workers have been evacuated from the factory which has been severely affected by the fire. There were no casualties.

On Sunday, fire was broke out at a cardboard factory in the same area, which was brought under control after 11-hour hectic efforts. On site, while complaining about lack of resources, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had said that Karachi is facing shortage at the disposal of the fire department to efficiently deal with such incidents.

 

