Tomato boycott campaign begins on social media

After the increase in tomato prices, a campaign on social media has begun to boycott the purchase of tomatoes.

People all over the country have started the tomato boycott campaign after an increase in the prices from time to time.

Price hike is termed as a cruel step of tomato mafia by people on twitter.

Nation has been urged to use yogurt in curries instead of tomatoes.

Tomato boycott campaign has been started from today and will continue till September 28.

Previously, people had successfully boycotted fruits in Ramadan after a price hike.