Tue September 26, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 26, 2017

Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar new DG Strategic Planning Division

RAWALPINDI: Multan Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar has been appointed as Director General Strategic Planning Division, media wing of Pakistan Army said in a statement today.

According to the ISPR, Major General Zahid Hamid promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Surgeon General.

