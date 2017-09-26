Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar new DG Strategic Planning Division

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Multan Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar has been appointed as Director General Strategic Planning Division, media wing of Pakistan Army said in a statement today.
According to the ISPR, Major General Zahid Hamid promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Surgeon General.
