Nawaz to be indicted on Oct 2 in three NAB references

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Tuesday decided to indict former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in three NAB references on 2 October and issued bailable arrest warrants for his children and son-in-law Capt Safdar (retd) as they skipped second appearance.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif appeared before the accountability court briefly in corruption cases that have been filed on the orders of the Supreme Court as per 28 July verdict in Panama Papers case.

In its July 28 verdict in the Panama case, the apex court had ordered NAB to file references against Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt Safdar (retd) and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar within six weeks of the announcement of the judgment.

Nawaz was in London to look after his ailing wife who’s suffering from Lymphoma, and has had three surgeries so far. “I never planned to stay back in London had only come to take care of my wife, neither are we corrupt, nor have we looted money from the state treasure,” he said before departing London.

On the last hearing on 20 September, Dr Asif Kirmani informed the court that the Sharif Family was in London due as Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoing cancer treatment. Although the NAB requested the court to issue arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif and other family members, judge refused and re-issued summons for 26th September.

When the former PM reached the Judicial Complex a large number of PML-N ministers, senators, MNAs and party workers were present who chanted slogans in favour of their leader.