Pakistan mission at UN exposes Indian atrocities in IOK

UNITED NATIONS: In latest rejoinder to India, Tipu Usman, a counselor in the Pakistan mission to the UN on Monday lashed out at Indian leaders of pursuing a policy of state sponsorship of terrorism, funding and arming terrorist organisations inside Pakistan" as part of its strategy to become "a regional hegemon".

While exposing Indian atrocities to innocent Kashmiris, he said that India hiding behind a picture to divert the world's attention from the situation on the ground in Held Kashmir, adding that The Pakistani representative lashed out at India for diverting the attention of the international community from the of human life, human eyes, women raped and elderly killed every day by occupation forces in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, during her address at UN general Assembly, Lodhi had shared photographs of victims of pellet gun attacks. While one of the photographs stirred controversy when observers pointed out it was a picture of a Palestinian girl injured by strikes in Gaza, taken by photographer Heidi Levine in 2014.

Later the Indian mission to the UN had accused her of misleading the assembly by displaying wrong picture to “spread falsehoods about India”.

The real issue is of Security Council resolutions, which India refuses to implement," said he.

During his address Tipu said "India is churning out operatives of mayhem from its factories of terror". he added, "operatives like Commander Yadhav, who were involved in sabotage activities, spreading terror and violence across Pakistan. We caught Yadhav red-handed, we will catch others as well and bring them to justice".

It is to mention here that the use of pellet guns by Indian forces against Kashmiris has been criticised on the record by rights organisations such as Amnesty International.

Amnesty has called on India to immediately ban the use of shotguns by government forces in suppressing anti-India protests in IHK.