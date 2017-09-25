Mon September 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 26, 2017

NBP installs world's highest ATM at Khunjerab

Now you don’t need to carry cash while driving along the Pak-China border at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level as you can now draw cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) there.

To facilitate its customers and tourists, National Bank of Pakistan has installed the world’s highest ATM at Khunjerab Pass on the mostly snow-capped part of Pakistan-China border at an altitude of 15,397 feet above the sea level.

Khunjerab Pass or Khunjerav is situated in the Karakoram Mountains on the northern border of Pakistan’s Gilgit–Baltistan Hunza – Nagar District on the southwest border of the Xinjiang region of China.

As one can imagine, installing and maintaining this machine isn’t an easy task for the bank. The initiative faced several challenges of construction and delivery at high altitude.

