September 25, 2017

Jail is Ishaq Dar’s final destination: Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq said on Monday jail is the final destination of Ishaq Dar, demanding the finance minister to resign from office. 

Speaking to media, he said: "We have lost confidence in government and system. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a puppet”.

He said the N-League government has put the country on path to destruction by undermining the system.

“Ishaq Dar has no shame , he should immediately resign. We believe jail is his final destination” said he.

He said Ayaz Sadiq’s went to receive former pirme minister Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival from London which proves that the position of Speaker was used to prolong PML-N sting in government.

“These tactics are aim at damaging democratic system. We will see how  Nawaz Sharif behaves in the coming days,”  the PTI leader said.

He said people should be given an opportunity to elect government of their choice as there was a provision for holing new election.

Naeemul Haq called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure implementation of suggestions put forth by the PTI and the Judicial Commission in order to hold a transparent election.

