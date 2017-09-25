Mon September 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Pakistan, Russia begin military drills

Pakistan, Russia begin military drills

RAWALPINDI: A two week long joint exercise DRUZBA 2017 between special forces of Pakistan and Russia armies have started in Minralney Vody, Russia, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials of special forces of both the countries.

The joint exercise will focus on counter terrorism Operations, hostage and rescue, Cordon and Search Operation.

The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between both the countries and share Pakistan Army's experience in war against terrorism.

 

