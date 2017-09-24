Fire erupts in North Karachi cardboard factory

KARACHI: More than dozens firefighters have been making hectic efforts to extinguish a blaze which broke out at a cardboard factory in North Karachi on the late hours of Sunday.

As per details more than nine fire brigades are engaged to douse the fire on the site, along with two snorkels.

While complaining about lack of resources, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, who was present on location, said that 80 percent of the fire has been contained even if Karachi is facing shortage at the disposal of the fire department to efficiently deal with such incidents.

Earlier, another fire that erupted early Sunday morning in a restaurant in Clifton's Boat Basin area was doused after hours of hectic efforts.

Eight fire tenders and a snorkel of the city government were deployed to control the blaze.

According to fire brigade officials, the three-storey restaurant in the building has been severely affected by the fire. There were no casualties.

The rescue officials were of the view that the fire was caused due to short circuit.

According to the sources, the building was under construction and the fast-food restaurant is located on the ground floor. The fire erupted from the ground floor engulfed the first floor too.