September 25, 2017

PM arrives home after concluding key US, UK visits

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar late Sunday arrived at Benazir International Airport in Islamabad after completing his week-long visit to New York and London. 

The prime minister was seen from UK off by Pakistan's High Commissioner in London Syed Ibne Abbas at the Heathrow Airport.

Earlier a week ago, PM Abbasi had left for US to represent the country in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) annual session. It was his maiden appearance in the world body where he had significant engagements including his meetings with the world leaders on the sidlines of the 72nd UN General Assembly session.

At UN general Assembly, The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s point of view on various international issues and especially presented case of Pakistan with regard to Kashmir dispute, extremism and terrorism in the backdrop of obnoxious moves by one of its neighbours for destabilising the region and harm Pakistan. 

At Heathrow Airport before leaving for Pakistan, The Prime Minister said the visit gave him an opportunity to not only discuss bilateral matters with leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Sri Lanka, but also to present Pakistan's case better to the world.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly session, the prime minister held bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders and the secretary general of the United Nations. The prime minister addressed the Council on Foreign Relations and interacted with the US-Pakistan Business Council.

Prime Minister Abbasi had a brief stopover in London, where he  attended a high level meeting with Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders, He inquire about the health of former first lady Begum Kulsum Nawaz who was under treatment there. 

It is to mention here that an accountability court had issued arrest warrants for Ishaq Dar in a corruption case against him after he failed to appear before the court on Sept 20. Today he has to appear before the court an accountability court in a corruption reference.

 

 

