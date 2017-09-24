Sun September 24, 2017
September 24, 2017

Nawaz to return home tomorrow to appear before accountability court: sources

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to immediately return home from London, where had been staying due to treatment of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, to appear before an accountability court in a reference on Tuesday.

Sources said that the former prime minister will reach home via PIA’s flight PK-786 on Monday at 7am.

The decision to return home was taken during a meeting held on Sunday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the sources said.

Some party leaders had advised the former prime minister not to appear before the NAB but the latter decided against that idea, the sources maintained.

After return, Nawaz would convene a high-level meeting of PML-N.

The Punjab chief minister would return home according to his schedule between Sept 28 and 30 while Maryam Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz would stay there with their ailing mother.

 

 

