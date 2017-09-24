We have taken oath to defend our motherland at all costs, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said “we have taken oath to defend our motherland at all costs.

"We hv taken oath to def our motherland wtvr cost / sacrifices. We hv been, we are & we shall keep doing it. Salute to Martyrs of Pak" COAS. pic.twitter.com/jpop3PJEQ9 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 24, 2017

In a message posted to Twitter by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the COAS said that the Pakistan Army has, is, and will continue to defend the motherland.

Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan, Gen Bajwa added.

Hostile foreign efforts in destabilising Pak. Exposed & being defeated by a resilient nationhttps://t.co/l6NEk47Iywhttps://t.co/uCiE9HgsIJ pic.twitter.com/QC7KWbsDxy — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 24, 2017

In another tweet, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan is a resilient nation.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that hostile foreign efforts to destablise Pakistan have been exposed and being defeated by a resilient nation.