Abbasi leaves for home after US, UK visit

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday left for Islamabad after a week-long visit to the New York and London.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is also accompanying me back to the country, the prime minister said while speaking to media before his departure here.

The prime minister was was seen off by Pakistan's High Commissioner in London, Syed Ibne Abbas, at the Heathrow Airport.

Earlier, an accountability court had issued arrest warrants for Ishaq Dar in a corruption case against him after he failed to appear before the court on Sept 20.