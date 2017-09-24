India is mother of terrorism in South Asia: Maliha Lodhi

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maliha Lodhi said that India is the mother of terrorism in Asia.

She was addressing at the 72nd session of the General Assembly in the United Nations (UN) on Saturday.

Dr Maliha Lodhi asked the world community to stop India from violating the ceasefire in the region.

She said that India uses terrorism as state weapon and has been involved in violence against its neighbor countries. It fought wars against each neighborer.

Dr Lodhi said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi criticized Quaid-e-Azam but his own hands have been coloured with blood of Gujrat’s Muslims.